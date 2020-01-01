|
Atwell Seate A, Ma R, Cohen EL, Iles I. Psychol. Pop. Media 2020; 9(3): 380-391.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Publishing)
There is mounting evidence that fans of science fiction/fantasy media texts are more likely to be socially stigmatized than sports fans, but the implications of this stigma for social interaction have not been established. To examine the roles of fandom community membership and social context in causing social perceptions of, and behavioral intentions toward, popular media culture fandom community members, we conducted a 2 (Partner Fandom Type: Science Fiction/Fantasy vs. Sports) × 2 (Task Type: Social Task vs. Technical Task) between-subjects experiment.
