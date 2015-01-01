Abstract

IntroductionTraumatic brain injury management is a leading cause of disability and death in young adults. Our objective was to develop a new multidomain, comprehensive, sensitive, objective and easily reproducible outcome scale with high predictive accuracy to assess patients with traumatic brain injury. The developed outcome assessment tool, the Lagos Brain Disability Examination Scale was then tested for any association of outcome predictability with patients' admission modified Marshall, Rotterdam and Helsinki computerized tomographic scores.



METHODSA prospective cohort study was carried out of patients aged 16 years and above who sustained traumatic brain injury. All recruited patients had their biodata and derived cranial computerized tomographic scores documented using the modified Marshall, Rotterdam and Helsinki computerized tomographic scale on a pro forma. Outcomes were assessed at eight weeks after traumatic brain injury with the Lagos Brain Disability Examination Scale. Statistical significance was judged at p?

