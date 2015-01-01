Abstract

Families of children with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) often experience emotional burden related to the sudden onset, intensity, and duration of the recovery process. Family support can improve outcomes; however, parents and siblings of students with TBI often do not receive the help they need, which can impede the injured child's recovery. This qualitative study involved focus groups with school psychologists who have worked with students with TBIs. Participants were asked about challenges experienced by families of students with TBI and how school psychologists could better support families of children with TBI. Themes included: guilt, change, lack of time and resources, and inconsistent or fragmented advice and services. Four specific areas of opportunity for developing improved school-based services are discussed. These include facilitating collaborative consultation, being a direct source of support, teaching coping and resilience strategies, and elevating awareness.

Language: en