Journal Article

Citation

Davies MW, Farrington DP. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2020; 20(3): 339-357.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1748895818818861

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Prior reviews suggest that improving street lighting leads to a decrease in offending, but little is known about the effects of switching off street lighting. The present research investigates the effects of switching off street lighting in Maldon, Essex, by comparing police-recorded crime rates before and after, in Maldon and in the adjacent area of Braintree, Essex. After street lighting was switched off, burglary and vehicle crime increased relatively in Maldon, but criminal damage did not change, and violence decreased relatively in Maldon. Since violence is a costly crime, switching off street lighting in Maldon was not followed by an increase in the costs of crime. Possible explanations of these findings are discussed, including the fact that switching off street lighting in Maldon might have deterred people from going out at night.


Language: en
