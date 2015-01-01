Abstract

To reduce the occurrence of ship collisions, immediate danger, and close-quarters situations in narrow inland waterways, a step-by-step early warning system for ship collision-avoidance actions was developed, along with an early warning method and model of collision risk based on coordinated collision-avoidance actions. This study first analyzed the importance of coordinated collision-avoidance actions in inland waterways, and the process and key components of coordinated collision-avoidance actions were studied. Then, the early warning method of inland ship collision risk based on coordinated collision-avoidance actions was introduced; the effectiveness of the early warning method was comparatively analyzed via experimental observations. A framework of early warning model of inland ship collision risk was created based on the early warning method; a collision risk early warning model for inland ships based on coordinated collision-avoidance actions was proposed according to the relationship between the distance/time to the closest point of approach (DCPA, TCPA), coordination degree of collision-avoidance actions of the two considered ships and collision risk; moreover, the early warning model of inland ship collision risk was further considered for quantitative calculation. Finally, the application of the early warning method and model was demonstrated using a case study. The results indicate that the early warning method of inland ship collision risk based on coordinated collision-avoidance actions could effectively reduce the emergence of close-quarters situations and immediate danger, and the early warning model could quantitatively show the evolution of collision risk of two ships along with the process of coordinated collision-avoidance actions.

Language: en