Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global health issue that impacts both civilian and military populations. Factors associated with military service may result in increased risk of IPV perpetration among Veterans and Active Duty military personnel. Six bibliographic databases were searched to identify studies that estimated the prevalence of IPV perpetration among military populations by sociodemographic and military characteristics. Where possible, random effect meta-analyses were conducted to determine pooled prevalence estimates. 42 studies were eligible for inclusion in this systematic review. 28 of these studies met the requirements for inclusion in subsequent meta-analyses. Among studies that measured past-year physical IPV perpetration, the pooled prevalence was higher among men compared to women (26% and 20% respectively). Among Veterans, there were consistently higher prevalences compared to Active Duty samples. Similarly, higher prevalences were found among studies in general military settings compared to clinical settings. Further research that considers the impact of the act(s) of IPV perpetration on the victims is needed. This, along with the use of a consistent measurement tools across studies will help to develop a stronger evidence base to inform prevention and management programs for all types of IPV perpetration among military personnel.

Language: en