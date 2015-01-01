Abstract

Online video games are played by billions of people all over the world. A new science, ludology has recently emerged in response to the ever-increasing popularity of online video games. Similarly, the amount of online pornography is amassing rapidly. Not only is it easily accessible, but often available for free with new sites being created daily. This article provides a brief overview of current understandings of reported harms to inform researchers, professionals and interested community members about the need for awareness, education and early intervention, particularly for adolescents and young adults.Whether focus of attention is on online pornography or sexually explicit video games, the influence on consumers' desires, attitudes, values and behaviors cannot be neglected. An increased understanding of potentially harmful effects of playing sexually explicit video games and consuming online pornography as indicated by recent research may result in sexual violence prevention that includes online pornography and sexually explicit video games.

Language: en