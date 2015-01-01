Abstract

Psychopathy can be defined as a constellation of traits that comprises affective characteristics, interpersonal characteristics, as well as impulsive and antisocial behavior. This review aims to demonstrate that psychopathic subtypes differ in terms of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Studies focusing on the relationship between ACEs and psychopathy were obtained through multiple databases, following PRISMA procedures. Of the 77 documents collected, 12 were retained for further analysis and considered eligible for inclusion, with seven studies from manual search being additionally included, leading to a total of 19 studies. The results provide support for the theoretical conceptions of psychopathic subtypes (primary psychopathy vs. secondary psychopathy), suggesting that individuals with psychopathy and high levels of negative affect (secondary psychopathy) experience a greater degree of abuse in childhood than individuals with psychopathy and low levels of negative affect (primary psychopathy). Childhood is a critical developmental period that sets the stage for health and wellness outcomes in adulthood; thus, precise and consistent assessments of ACEs are imperative to help improving the clinical evaluation of personality disorders, and also of psychopathy.

