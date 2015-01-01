Abstract

Current rates of opioid-related mortality have been increasing globally. An effective harm reduction program consists of overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) programs. Incorporating both education and naloxone administration, OENDs have been reported to improve knowledge, self-efficacy and have resulted in multiple overdose reversals. Similarly effective has been the incorporation of Behaviour Change Theories within harm reduction programs. Although limited, literature that does exist surrounding this intersection, explains how theories such as social cognitive theory and the transtheoretical model have proven to reduce harms relating to injection drug use. Engaging with participants at multiple levels while using a context-dependent and iterative approach have been documented strengths of behaviour change theories with respect to minimizing substance use behaviours. This commentary argues for the potential benefit, incorporating behaviour change theories in OENDs has in reducing opioid-related overdoses.

