Abstract

Reducing nonmotorized crashes requires a profound understanding of the causes and consequences of the crashes at the facility level. Generally, existing literature on bicyclists and pedestrian crash models suffers from two distinct problems: lack of exposure/volume data and inadequacy in capturing potential correlations across various crash aspects. To develop a robust framework for pedestrian crash analysis, this research employed a multivariate model across multiple pedestrian crash severities incorporating a crucial piece of information: pedestrian exposure. A multivariate spatial (conditional autoregressive) Poisson-lognormal model in a Bayesian framework was developed to examine the significant factors influencing the fatal, incapacitating injury (or suspected serious injury), and non-incapacitating injury pedestrian crashes at 409 signalized intersections in the Austin area. Various explanatory variables were used to examine the pedestrian crashes, including traffic characteristics, road geometry, built environment features, and pedestrian exposure volume at intersections, which was estimated through a direct demand model as part of the study. Model results revealed valuable insights. The superior performance of the multivariate model over the univariate model emphasized the need to jointly model multiple pedestrian crash severities. The results showed the significant positive influence of speed limit on fatal pedestrian crashes and revealed that both incapacitating and non-incapacitating injury crashes increase with increasing motorized traffic volume. Bus stop presence was found to have a negative influence on incapacitating injury crashes and a positive influence on non-incapacitating injury crashes. Moreover, the pedestrian volume at intersections positively influences non-incapacitating injury crashes. The difference in influence across crash types warrants careful and focused policy design of intersections to reduce pedestrian crashes of all severity types.

