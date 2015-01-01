Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the increasing global prevalence of acquired brain injury (ABI), the burden of visual problems as a sequelae to ABI is on the rise. This study reports the visual profile of patients with ABI seen in Neuro-Optometry Clinic (NOC) at a tertiary eye-care center in Southern India.



METHODS: A retrospective study was carried out between January 2014 and December 2015. Medical records of patients diagnosed with ABI referred by Neuro-Ophthalmologists to the NOC were reviewed. The detailed history, clinical findings of neuro assessment and management details were recorded.



RESULTS: Of the 241 patients with ABI, 208 had Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and 33 had Cerebro-Vascular Accident (CVA). The mean (SD) age of patients with TBI was 35 ± 14 years and CVA was 52 ± 16 years. Binocular diplopia (61%) was seen predominantly in TBI due to vertical deviation (31%). Cranial nerve palsy was most common in TBI (55%) than CVA (36%) and visual field defects were most frequently seen in CVA (27%).



CONCLUSION: Cranial nerve paresis and restrictive strabismus with diplopia were the most common presentations in TBI and visual field defects in CVA. A neuro-optometric evaluation is recommended to identify visual dysfunctions and provide appropriate management options.



ABBREVIATIONS: ABI: Acquired Brain Injury; TBI: Traumatic Brain Injury; CVA: Cerebrovascular Accident; NOC: Neuro-Optometry Clinic; NSBVA: Non-Strabismic binocular vision anomalies; OMD: Oculomotor dysfunction; VFD: Visual field defect; GON: Glaucomatous optic neuropathy.

Language: en