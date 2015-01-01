SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chan WCH, Tin AF, Yu TK. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1793431

32687432

We examined the moderating role of self-competence in death work, and the relationships of professional quality of life with personal well-being and self-competence in death work. Two hundred helping professionals (mean age = 40.43, 85.5% female) completed a questionnaire. Better professional quality of life (i.e., a higher level of compassion satisfaction and lower levels of burnout and secondary traumatic stress) was associated with better personal well-being and self-competence in death work. Self-competence in death work moderated the negative impact of a lower level of compassion satisfaction on depression. Implications on self-care of helping professionals doing death work are discussed.


Language: en

self-care; death work; Meaning in life; professional quality of life; self-competence

