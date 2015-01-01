Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussions, can cause symptoms affecting physical or cognitive domains in the acute and chronic phases. In this study, we investigated the dynamic deformation of the brain stem, which might be important for these symptoms, using a human brain finite element model through reconstruction simulations of rear-end collisions in three different velocities. In all simulations, high maximum principal strain values were observed at the midbrain that were higher than those in the corpus callosum. These findings could provide some mechanical insights into brain disorders associated with mild TBI.

