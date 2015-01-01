SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Atsumi N, Iwamoto M, Nakahira Y, Asano Y, Shinoda J. Comput. Methods Biomech. Biomed. Eng. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10255842.2020.1795142

PMID

32687404

Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussions, can cause symptoms affecting physical or cognitive domains in the acute and chronic phases. In this study, we investigated the dynamic deformation of the brain stem, which might be important for these symptoms, using a human brain finite element model through reconstruction simulations of rear-end collisions in three different velocities. In all simulations, high maximum principal strain values were observed at the midbrain that were higher than those in the corpus callosum. These findings could provide some mechanical insights into brain disorders associated with mild TBI.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; accident reconstruction; brain stem; FEM; midbrain

