Citation
Dapap DD, Okpataku CI, Audu MD. Niger. Postgrad. Med. J. 2020; 27(3): 230-236.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria)
DOI
PMID
32687124
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psychoactive substance use is frequently encountered in hospitals' emergency departments (EDs). It accounts for major health-care problems frequently leading to accident and ED admissions, yet it is frequently unidentified. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence and pattern of psychoactive substance use among patients presenting in the Accident and EDs and to compare the case detection rate of psychoactive substance use between self-report questionnaire and biochemical markers (e.g., urine toxicology).
Language: en
Keywords
Accident; emergency hospital; patients; psychoactive substance