Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to determine how individual and contextual factors that contribute to homicide-suicide (HS) differ between young adults, middle-aged adults, and older adults, and to describe, in detail, the circumstances that lead to HS by older adults.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Violent Death Reporting System. We used a sequential mixed methods approach to the analysis. Guided by the Marzuk HS framework, we conducted quantitative analyses to identify characteristics distinguishing older adult HS perpetrators from younger HS perpetrators. These results guided the qualitative content analysis, which further described the circumstances surrounding HS incidents perpetrated by older adults.



RESULTS: While HS perpetrated by young and middle-aged adults were quite similar, the demographic characteristics, victim-perpetrator relationship, and contributing factors in HS incidents perpetrated by older adults were substantially different. Mental health and depressed mood were more common among older adult perpetrators, and jealousy, fights, and substance use issues were less common, relative to younger perpetrators. Escalating intimate partner violence and caregiving/health-related issues, including caregiving strain, housing transitions, and financial problems, were the primary contributors to older adult HS.



CONCLUSION: HS perpetrated by older adults was both similar and different from incidents perpetrated by younger adults. Programs that prevent or de-escalate intimate partner violence would likely prevent many HS incidents perpetrated by older adults, but health and aging-related issues must also be considered.

Language: en