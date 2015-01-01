SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

McMahon B, Rudella JL, McMahon M, Wendling K, Paredes A, Register MC. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.12928

PMID

32686848

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) is administered biennially to adolescents; it covers knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors about risk and protective factors.

PURPOSE: This study explored 8th, 10th, and 12th grade students' attitudes and beliefs about current trends regarding drugs, alcohol, and mental health.

METHODS: We asked persons a series of questions in semi-structured focus groups (102 participants) while they were being presented with the PAYS data.

RESULTS: Participants expressed significant insight on root causes of risk behaviors. They recommended a decreased emphasis on grades and class rank, and recommended addressing mental health stigma, educating about vaping and marijuana effects, and obtaining support from families, schools, and communities.

CONCLUSION: Youth expressed interest in being an integral part of the planning and decision-making efforts that impact them. Our results support the Whole School, Community, and Child (WSCC) model.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; substance abuse; child and adolescent health; protective factors; risky behaviors; school health services

