|
Citation
|
Fay H, LoParo D, Shentu Y, Vasquez D, Welsh JW. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32686850
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Whether parental permission of alcohol and other drug use in a home environment is protective against substance-related negative outcomes remains controversial. We investigated substance use at home, with or without parental knowledge, and its association with substance-related consequences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factors; substance use; adolescence; self-report; parental knowledge; parental monitoring