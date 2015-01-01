SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Engler AD, Sarpong KO, Van Horne BS, Greeley CS, Keefe RJ. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1524838020941197

32686611

OBJECTIVES: This article summarizes the rate of mental health disorders of foster children, the specific types of disorders faced by this population, and how factors such as type of abuse or placement variables can affect mental health outcomes.

METHOD: A search in PsycInfo Ovid, EMBASE Elsevier, and Cochrane Library Wiley resulted in 5,042 manuscripts that were independently reviewed by two authors, yielding 25 articles.

INCLUSION CRITERIA: Published in or after 2000, written in English, and having a population sample of foster children (ages 0-18) in Western countries including the United States, Norway, Australia, and Canada.

RESULTS: Foster children have higher rates of mental health disorders than those of the general population. The most common diagnoses include oppositional defiant disorder/conduct disorder, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and reactive attachment disorder. Variables such as type of maltreatment and type of placement predicted mental health outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS OF KEY FINDINGS: Children in foster care experience more mental health disorders, as a response to either the circumstances that led to being removed from their homes or the experience of being placed in foster care. These results demonstrate the necessity for providers to consider mental health issues when caring for children in foster care and to perform appropriate screenings and assessments. With adequate trauma-informed training, providers can quickly become comfortable and competent in identifying mental health needs of children in foster care who have experienced trauma.


Language: en

children; trauma; mental illness; placement; foster care

