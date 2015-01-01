Abstract

The purpose of this work is to draw attention to the problem of child injuries in road traffic accidents. Children are the most vulnerable road users. Seat belts as elements of passive safety of cars cannot always provide the necessary protection. In some cases, they act as traumatic objects. A case of a thoracic spine injury (fractures of the bodies of two thoracic vertebrae) in a minor child who was on a booster and fixed with a standard seat belt is presented. The data of clinical and special research methods are presented, as well as options for solving some forensic issues are considered.

Language: ru