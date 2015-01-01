SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fetisov VA, Karavayev VM, Burakova VI, Meshcheryakova SA, Tamberg DK. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2020; 63(4): 46-52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20206304146

PMID

32686391

Abstract

The purpose of this work is to draw attention to the problem of child injuries in road traffic accidents. Children are the most vulnerable road users. Seat belts as elements of passive safety of cars cannot always provide the necessary protection. In some cases, they act as traumatic objects. A case of a thoracic spine injury (fractures of the bodies of two thoracic vertebrae) in a minor child who was on a booster and fixed with a standard seat belt is presented. The data of clinical and special research methods are presented, as well as options for solving some forensic issues are considered.


Language: ru

Keywords

magnetic resonance imaging; car; forensic medical examination of children; passenger injury; seat belt; spinal fractures

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print