Abstract

The problem of laboratory diagnosis of acute and fatal poisoning by hellebore, which is possible when used in traditional medicine, the erroneous use of hellebore preparations orally or use of various types of this plant for food, remains relevant. Currently, in the practice of chemical-toxicological laboratories and the bureau of forensic medical examination there is no single approach to the laboratory diagnosis of such poisoning. The diagnosis is most often based on anamnesis. In this regard, the development and validation of a legally significant methodology for the determination of hellebore alkaloids in various biological objects seems relevant. The physicochemical and toxic properties of alkaloids of various types of hellebore are characterized. It was shown that for the identification of hellebore alkaloids, it is advisable to use HPLC-MS/MS as the most sensitive and specific instrumental method corresponding to the characteristics of hellebore alkaloids (high molecular weight, high thermal lability, high polarity).

Language: ru