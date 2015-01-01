Abstract

We studied the morphological criteria that allow us to assess the need to send biological material to a forensic chemical study based on the results of a forensic medical study of a corpse in cases of suspected acute drug poisoning. According to a statistical analysis, it was determined that under the condition of death with a fast agonal period, the most characteristic prognostic signs of acute drug poisoning are young age, the presence of traces of injections and/or "wells", lung mass more than 1050 g, the sum of the size of the spleen exceeding 25. The use of a combination of the three indicated characteristic signs encountered in acute drug poisoning can increase the likelihood of detecting acute poisoning with psychoactive substances. Taking into account the tendency of recent years to increase the age of drug users, the possibility of using exclusively morphological characters has been objectively proven while maintaining the specificity of the diagnosis of acute drug poisoning.

Language: ru