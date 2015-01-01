Abstract

The purpose of this work is an in-depth study of main morphological features and pathogenesis of acute lung injury in cases of acute fatal poisoning with ethanol; assessment of microcirculation disorders in the respiratory system; details of the mechanisms of development of non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema. An analysis of 160 deaths of men and women aged 19 to 85 years from acute ethanol poisoning was made. Histological preparations were colored with hematoxylin and eosin according to the Van Gieson method, elastic fibers - according to Weigert. It was established that the first reaction in response to the effect of ethanol is hemodynamic disorders, then interstitial and alveolar edema develops; pronounced changes occur in endothelial cells, which lead to plasmorrhagia and hyalinosis.

Language: ru