Abstract

New psychoactive substances (NPS) are a major public health problem, primarily due to the increased number of acute poisoning cases. Detection of these substances is a challenge. The aim of this research was to develop and validate a sensitive screening method for 104 drugs of abuse, including synthetic cannabinoids, synthetic cathinones, fentanyl analogues, phenethylamines, and other abused psychoactive compounds (i.e., THC, MDMA, LSD and their metabolites) in oral fluid by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS-MS). The Quantisal™ oral fluid device was used to collect oral fluid samples. The oral fluid elution buffer mixture (500 μL sample) was extracted with t-butyl methyl ether (MTBE), and chromatographic separation was performed on a Raptor™ biphenyl column (100 mm x 2.1 mm ID, 2.7 μm), with a total run time of 13.5 min. Limits of detection were established at three concentrations (0.05, 0.1 or 1 ng/mL) for most analytes, except for acetyl norfentanyl and mescaline (5 ng/mL). Matrix effects were generally less than 20% and overall extraction recoveries greater than 60%. The highest matrix effect was observed within the synthetic cannabinoids group (PB-22, -55.5%). Lower recoveries were observed for 2C-T (47.2%) and JWH-175 (58.7%). Recoveries from the Quantisal™ device were also evaluated for all analytes (56.7 to 127%), with lower recoveries noted for 25I-NBOMe, valerylfentanyl and mCPP (56.7, 63.0 and 69.9%, respectively). Drug stability in oral fluid was evaluated at 15, 60 and 90 days and at 25 °C, 4 °C and - 20 °C. As expected, greater stability was observed when samples were stored at -20 °C, but even when frozen, some NPS (e.g., synthetic cannabinoids) showed more than 20% degradation. The method was successfully applied to the analysis of 7 authentic oral fluid samples positive for 16 different analytes. The method achieved good sensitivity and simultaneous detection of a wide range of NPS.

