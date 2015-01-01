Abstract

The aim of this study is to identify the predictors of bullying in secondary school students. This study uses correlational and regression analysis to examine the relationship between demographic data of students and whether or not they partake in bullying or have been bullied. Out of the given surveys, 357 were answered. The survey was given to three public schools from Irbid city. The results of multiple logistic regression tests revealed that level of study (B =.184, p = 0.003) is positively and independently associated with bullying. Factors such as gender, income, and education are not significantly predictive of bullying behavior among school students. This study has implications for healthcare providers, nurses, and policymakers to adapt anti-bullying strategies for all secondary schools.

