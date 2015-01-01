|
Rivera E, Hirschman KB, Naylor MD. Innov. Aging 2020; 4(3): e021.
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Long-term services and supports (LTSS) are vital for older adults with physical and cognitive disabilities. LTSS can be provided in settings such as nursing homes, assisted living, or via community-based services. During the transition to LTSS, older adults are at risk of increased depressive symptoms. In addition, older adults may identify unmet needs despite having access to new LTSS resources. The goal of this study was to examine the factors associated with increased depressive symptoms among a pool of older adults, with a focus on change in reported needs after starting LTSS.
Aged; Depression; Transportation; Community health services; Equipment and supplies; Residential facilities; Social participation