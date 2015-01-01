Abstract

This dataset contains complex signals coming from a mmWave FMCW radar system. Signals were acquired during a measurement campaign taken indoor and aimed to assess people's different ways of walking. Measurement setup and devices are described. The dataset consists of the acquisitions of six different types of activities, performed by 29 subjects who repeat each activity several times. Therefore, the dataset contains multiple different experiments for each activity, for a total of 231 acquisitions. The subjects walk without any constraint or do not follow any pattern, thus making this dataset useful not only for human gait recognition but also to evaluate the performance of different radar data processing algorithms.

Language: en