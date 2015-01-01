|
Citation
|
Parnmen S, Nooron N, Leudang S, Sikaphan S, Polputpisatkul D, Rangsiruji A. Toxicol. Res. 2020; 36(3): 239-248.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Toxicology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32685428 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Epidemiological data showed increasing incidence rates of gastrointestinal (GI) mushroom syndrome in Thailand. This study therefore, aimed to identify suspected GI toxin-containing mushrooms using DNA sequence analyses of the internal transcribed spacer (ITS) region and the large subunit (LSU) of nuclear ribosomal DNA. GI toxins were also identified using liquid chromatography quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry (LC-QTOF-MS). 39 patients presented with poisoning symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain, circulatory disturbances and diarrhea after ingesting wild mushrooms. The latent periods varied from 30 min to 4 h, but mostly between 1 and 2 h.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cantharocybe virosa; Coprine; GI toxin-containing mushroom; ITS; LC-QTOF-MS; LSU