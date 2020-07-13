Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the predictive value of pediatric penetrating ocular trauma score (POTS) on the visual outcome in children with open globe injury.



METHODS: A retrospective study in 90 children (60 males and 30 females) aged 1-15y (average, 7.48±2.86y) with penetrating ocular trauma was performed. Each patient's POTS was calculated. The effects of POTS on final visual acuity (FVA) were examined. Correlation between factors affecting POTS and the FVA was established.



RESULTS: All patients presented with single-eye trauma. The follow-up time was 3-21mo (average, 10.23±3.54mo). Among the 90 cases of penetrating wounds, 71 eyes (78.89%) were injured in Zone I (wound involvement limited to the cornea, including the corneoscleral limbus), 17 eyes (18.89%) were injured in Zone II (wound involving the sclera and no more posterior than 5 mm from the corneoscleral limbus), and 2 eyes (2.22%) were injured in Zone III (wound involvement posterior to the anterior 5 mm of the sclera). Analysis of POTS and FVA showed important correlation between them (r=0.414, P=0.000). Initial visual acuity (P=0.00), age (P=0.02), injury location (P=0.002), traumatic cataract (P=0.00), vitreous hemorrhage (P=0.027), retinal detachment (P=0.003), and endophthalmitis (P=0.03) were found to be statistically significant factors for the FVA outcome.



CONCLUSION: Ocular trauma presents serious consequences and poor prognosis in children. The POTS may be a reliable prognostic tool in children with open globe injury.

Language: en