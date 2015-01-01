Abstract

Electricity injuries are a global health problem, especially in low-income countries. The present case report involves a 4-year-old girl with quadriparesis following a low-voltage electrical injury. She was alert and her vital signs were normal on admission. The results of her examination were normal, except for decreased muscle power of the limbs, which was significantly improved during observation in the emergency ward and the subsequent follow-up. Clinical evidence suggested the diagnosis of transient neurologic effects associated with the electrical injury. Some degrees of neurological impairment are often observed in patients after electrical damage. Given the multiorgan dysfunction observed in many electrical injury patients, it is recommended to perform neurological examinations, if possible, at the first visit and follow-ups.

Language: en