|
Citation
|
Kato H, Mitani Y, Goda T, Watanabe T, Kubota A, Yamaue H. Acute Med. Surg. 2020; 7(1): e541.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32685176 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Abuse can be a cause of pediatric duodenal injury. Patients who have been injured by abuse tend to have delay before medical examination, they may therefore have especially poor prognosis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; trauma; Abuse; duodenal transection; duodenojejunostomy