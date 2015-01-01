Abstract

BACKGROUND: Abuse can be a cause of pediatric duodenal injury. Patients who have been injured by abuse tend to have delay before medical examination, they may therefore have especially poor prognosis.



Case presentation: A 3-year-old boy presented with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with duodenal perforation. He was urgently transferred to our hospital for surgery. There was no clear history of trauma according to initial parent interviews, but old bruises were observed in several places. Paternal remarks about the injury mechanism were contradictory to bruit findings. Eventually, the mother reported daily paternal domestic violence against the patient. Duodenal perforation was considered to be caused by physical abuse, and emergent surgery was carried out. Intraoperative findings revealed transection at the horizontal part of the duodenum. Primary repair was difficult due to severe damage, so duodenojejunostomy was undertaken.



Conclusion: Duodenojejunostomy was successfully carried out as emergent surgery for severely damaged duodenal transection.

