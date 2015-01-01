|
Harris MN, Daigle LE. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32684062
Given the focus on research assessing violence among people with mental illness, other forms of deviance such as illegal street market offending have been relatively ignored. As such, the prevalence and risk factors for illegal street market offending among those with mental disorders is unknown. Utilizing the MacArthur Risk Assessment Study, the prevalence of illegal street market offending among this population is assessed along with the risk factors for engaging in this type of behavior. These factors are investigated for their generality in predicting violent offending to see if there are unique risk factors associated with illegal street market offending.
Language: en
mental illness; deviant behavior; fencing goods; illegal street market offending; selling drugs