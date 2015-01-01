|
Citation
|
Hill GP, Dean T, Muller A, Martin AP, Sigal AP, Fernandez FB, Ong AW. Am. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32683943
|
Abstract
|
Noncontiguous injuries in a different spine region (NCIDSR) have been associated with increased morbidity compared with single-region spine injuries.1 Studies have estimated the frequency of noncontiguous thoracolumbar spine injuries to be almost 20% when a cervical spine injury has been identified, leading to recommendations for whole spine imaging in this setting. In low-velocity trauma, however, the prevalence and risks of NCIDSR have not been well studied. The purpose of this study was to determine whether there was an increased risk of NCIDSR in low-energy falls when a single spine injury was found. We hypothesized that there is no increased risk of NCIDSR after the detection of a spine injury.
Language: en