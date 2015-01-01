|
Citation
|
Ramanathan-Elion DM, Baydoun HA, Johnstone B. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32683899
|
Abstract
|
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Research is increasingly demonstrating the significant impact that non-medical factors can have on outcomes of service members (SMs) with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Thus, the current study examined which demographic, TBI-related factors, and psychological variables are most predictive of functional outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; posttraumatic stress disorder; military; functional outcome; psychological functioning