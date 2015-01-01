Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Research is increasingly demonstrating the significant impact that non-medical factors can have on outcomes of service members (SMs) with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Thus, the current study examined which demographic, TBI-related factors, and psychological variables are most predictive of functional outcomes.



RESEARCH DESIGN: Retrospective database analysis from medical chart review.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: One hundred forty-one patients who received rehabilitation services at an outpatient TBI military treatment facility between 2013 and 2018. Data collected included demographic variables, time since injury, neuropsychological measures, psychological diagnoses, Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI) scores, and Walter Reed Functional Impairment Scale (FIS). Hierarchical linear regression models were used to predict functional outcomes (measured by FIS total, work, social functioning scales).



MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Results indicated that comorbid PTSD diagnosis and PAI Negative Impression Management (NIM) score were predictive of total functional, work, and social outcomes, over and above demographic and TBI-related factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Current findings confirmed the importance of evaluating and treating psychological factors, as well as exploring one's responding style (NIM), when managing chronic mTBI in SMs. Given ongoing findings of psychological underpinnings to mTBI outcome, there is further need to focus on early interventions to optimize psychological and functional outcomes for SMs.

Language: en