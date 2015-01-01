|
Mallow PJ, Sathe N, Topmiller M, Chubinski J, Carr D, Christopher R. J Health Econ Outcomes Res 2019; 6(2): 61-69.
32685580 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Opioid use disorder (OUD) and its consequences have strained the resources of health, social, and criminal justice services in the Cincinnati region. However, understanding of the potential number of people suffering from OUD is limited. Little robust and reliable information quantifies the prevalence and there is often great variation between individual estimates of prevalence. In other fields such as meteorology, finance, sports, and politics, model averaging is commonly employed to improve estimates and forecasts. The objective of this study was to apply a model averaging approach to estimate the number of individuals with OUD in the Cincinnati region.
prevalence; Opioid use disorder; substance use disorder; addiction; Cincinnati region; multiplier method; simulation model