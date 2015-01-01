Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to use the scientometric approach to evaluate immunological studies on the subject of sulfur mustard over the past 20 years.



Methods: In this scientometric study, the Web of Science Core Collection was searched on the studies about sulfur mustard. The published papers related to the field of immunology were retrieved from these papers. HistCite software and VOSviewer were the applied software packages for bibliometric analysis, information visualization, and creating bibliometric networks.



Results: Over the past 20 years, 741 researchers from 22 countries have published 201 scientific papers in 95 journals. Iran and the United States with 93 and 68 published articles ranked at the top. The Journal of International Immunopharmacology, with 33 published papers, 439 Total Global Citation Score (TGCS), and 105 Total Local Citation Score (TLCS) was the most productive and most influential in this regard. The paper entitled "Biomonitoring of exposure to chemical warfare agents: A review" and another paper entitled "Sardasht-Iran Cohort Study of Chemical Warfare Victims: Design and Methods" were the most influential papers in this topic with 200 TGCS and 27 TLCS, respectively. The most productive and the most influential centers were "Immunoregulation Research Center of Shahed University" and "The Janbazan Medical and Engineering Research Center (JMERC)," respectively.



Conclusion: The result of our report as the unique scientometric evaluation of the research on sulfur mustard and Immunology can be used as a roadmap for authors, researchers, and policymakers to define the best ways to allocate their financial and executive resources.

