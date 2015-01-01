|
Berman JJ. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2020; 3(2): 163-175.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The effects of abuse and neglect on children and on society are well documented, and suggest that prevention must be among the highest of priorities. Current child welfare agencies are limited in how effective they can be in child abuse prevention because of being overwhelmed by the caseload and being part of rigid bureaucracies. The Strong Communities initiative was successful in overcoming these limitations by employing a grassroots approach that gave their workers a great deal of freedom in their efforts to mobilize communities around the norm that children should be safe. This article reports details about what the workers actually did to accomplish this goal.
