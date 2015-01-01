|
Freisthler B, Thurston H, Price Wolf J. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2020; 3(2): 249-269.
In this exploratory study, we examine how abusive parenting behaviors cluster across activity space locations in order to assess whether these clusters may be places where parenting norms are learned. We used survey data from Sacramento, California, to identify activity space locations for physical punishment and administrative data to identify physical abuse clusters. We find that physical punishment clusters occur primarily in stores and do not overlap with physical abuse clusters. Alcohol outlet density within the clusters was significantly different.
