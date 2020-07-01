SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aghababaeian H, Hamdanieh L, Ostadtaghizadeh A. Alcohol 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.alcohol.2020.07.006

32693023 PMCID

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread rapidly worldwide and led to the death of thousands of people. To date, there isn't any vaccine or specific antiviral medicine that can prevent or treat this virus. This caused panic among citizens who try their best to prevent being infected. In Iran, alcohol poisoning was reported and led to the death of hundreds of people in several provinces. The incident occurred after a rumor circulated in the country that drinking alcohol can cure or prevent being infected by COVID-19.


Iran; COVID-19; Alcohol Poisoning

