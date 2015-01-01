Abstract

BACKGROUND: Negative life events in childhood can increase the susceptibility to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a systemic inflammatory disease affecting the apocrine sweat glands, characterized by abscesses, fistulas, and inflammatory nodules. It is unknown if adult HS is associated with traumatic events.

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between childhood and total lifetime traumatic events and the presence of HS.



METHODS: We conducted a matched (1:3) case-control study with 71 HS patients and 213 controls. Patients were matched on age, gender, and level of education. Questionnaires on general and demographic information, as well as the Traumatic Experience Checklist and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale were completed.



RESULTS: The number of traumatic events (OR 1.20 per trauma, P value <0.05), as well as childhood traumatic events (yes versus no, OR 3.59, P value <0.05) and the number of childhood traumatic events (OR 1.35 per trauma, P value <0.05) were correlated with an increased risk of developing HS. Detailed analysis showed that childhood emotional traumatic events (OR 5.03, P value <0.05) were significantly associated with the development of HS.



CONCLUSION: Number of lifetime traumatic events and childhood traumatic events are associated with HS. This association is strongest for emotional childhood traumas. The increased prevalence of childhood traumas in HS patients can be one of the underlying mechanisms leading to systemic inflammation in these patients.

