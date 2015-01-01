|
Gielen S, Janmohamed SR, Van Laethem A, Del Marmol V, Suppa M, Gutermuth J, Willemsen R. J. Eur. Acad. Dermatol. Venereol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32692875
BACKGROUND: Negative life events in childhood can increase the susceptibility to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a systemic inflammatory disease affecting the apocrine sweat glands, characterized by abscesses, fistulas, and inflammatory nodules. It is unknown if adult HS is associated with traumatic events.
childhood maltreatment; early life stress; hidradenitis suppurativa; hospital anxiety and depression scale (HADS); psychodermatology; traumatic experiences checklist (TEC); traumatic life events