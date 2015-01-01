Abstract

OBJECTIVE. To determine whether clinical and toxicologic findings differed between cases of amphetamine (AMP) and methamphetamine (mAMP) poisoning attended in 2 Balearic Island hospital emergency departments.



Methods. Retrospective observational study of AMP and mAMP cases with laboratory confirmation between 2013 and 2018. We compared clinical and toxicologic variables as well as clinical management between groups.



Results. 1) A total of 120 cases were found: 86 (71.7%) with AMP poisoning and 34 (28.3%) with mAMP poisoning. 2) Drug poisoning was confirmed by gas chromatography associated with mass spectrometry (GC-MS) in 787 urine samples found to be positive during screening. One hundred fifty-four (19.6%) were confirmed by GC-MS. Thirty- four of them did not meet the inclusion criteria. 3) Significant differences between AMP and mAMP cases were found for age (32.3 vs 28.4 y, respectively); sex (72.1% vs 94.1% men); and Spanish nationality (64.0% vs 29.4%). Reasons for admission and clinical features also differed: the reasons were aberrant behavior (15.1% in the AMP group vs 0% in the mAMP group) and palpitations (1.2% vs 20.6%); agitation was observed in 27.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Clinical management was similar in the 2 groups. Multiple drug poisoning was detected in 76.6% patients and was more common in patients in the AMP group (82.6% vs 61.8%). The additional drugs in these cases were mainly cocaine (63.0%), cannabis (48.9%), 3,4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine (MDMA) (38.0%), and alcohol (35.9%). Cannabis was detected in a significantly higher proportion in the AMP group (45.3%) than in the mAMP group (17.6%). False positives were found in 78.7% of the samples. The culprit drug was most often MDMA (71.2%).



Conclusions. AMP poisonings were associated with age over 30 years, Spanish nationality, aberrant behavior, agitation, multiple drug findings, and the use of cannabis. Poisonings caused by mAMP abuse were associated with age under 30 years, non-Spanish nationality, palpitations, and single-drug use.





Keywords: Amphetamine. Methamphetamine. Poisoning. Emergency department. Laboratory confirmation.



Objetivo. Investigar si existen diferencias clínicas y toxicológicas en pacientes intoxicados por anfetamina (ANF) y metanfetamina (MANF) atendidos en servicios de urgencias.



Método. Estudio observacional retrospectivo de intoxicaciones por ANF y MANF con confirmación analítica en Baleares (2013-2018). Se compararon variables clínicas, toxicológicas y de manejo clínico entre grupos.



Resultados. 1) Se incluyeron 120 pacientes, 86 (71,7%) grupo ANF y 34 (28,3%) grupo MANF. 2) La confirmación de derivados anfetamínicos se realizó por cromatografía de gases-espectrometría de masas en 787 muestras de orina previamente positivas mediante un método de cribado cualitativo. Se confirmaron 154 (19,6%) muestras. De ellas, 34 fueron excluidas. 3) Se encontraron diferencias significativas entre ANF y MANF en: edad (32,3 vs 28,4 años); sexo (72,1 vs 94,1% hombres); nacionalidad española (64,0 vs 29,4%); en motivos de admisión: alteración de conducta (15,1 vs 0%) y palpitaciones (1,2 vs 20,6%); y en características clínicas: agitación (27,9 vs 8,8%). No hubo diferen- cias de manejo clínico. El 76,6% de casos fueron polintoxicaciones, más comunes en ANF (82,6 vs 61,8%). En estos casos se detectó principalmente cocaína (63,0%), cannabis (48,9%), MDMA (38,0%) y alcohol (35,9%). La mayor asociación del cannabis con el grupo de ANF fue estadísticamente significativa (45,3 vs 17,6%). La causa de los falsos positivos se identificó en el 78,7% de muestras, siendo el MDMA (71,2%) la principal.



Conclusiones. Se observaron diferencias entre ANF y MANF en cuanto a variables demográficas y motivo de asisten- cia; no obstante en esta serie hubo un alto porcentaje de polintoxicaciones.





Palabras clave: Anfetamina. Metanfetamina. Intoxicaciones. Servicio de urgencias. Confirmación analítica.

