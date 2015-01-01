Abstract

The purpose of this study was to test the effects of a child sexual abuse prevention education program using a hybrid application (CSAPE-H) by examining fifth-grade students' (a) knowledge for sexual abuse prevention and (b) self-protective behaviors against sexual abuse. A quasi-experimental, pretest /posttest design was used. Sixty-eight students from two schools participated. The intervention group (n = 48) received six sessions in CSA prevention education using the hybrid app, whereas the control group (n = 35) was taught using a lecture in a classroom environment. Between the two groups, there were significant differences in self-protective behaviors against CSA (t = 2.26, p =.027). In addition, educational satisfaction was significantly higher in the experimental group than the control group (t = 2.41, p =.019). A CSAPE-H may be effective for elementary school students, especially for self-protective behaviors.

