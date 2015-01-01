SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Andrews MR, Ceasar J, Tamura K, Langerman SD, Mitchell VM, Collins BS, Baumer Y, Gutierrez Huerta CA, Dey AK, Playford MP, Mehta NN, Powell-Wiley TM. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13607863.2020.1793898

32691611

OBJECTIVES: Little is understood about associations between neighborhood characteristics and depression, a cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factor, in diverse populations. We examined relationships between perceived/objective neighborhood characteristics, depression, and CVD markers within the Washington, DC CV Health/Needs Assessment, an evaluation among predominantly African-American (AA) adults in resource-limited DC communities.

METHOD: Factor analysis of overall neighborhood environment perception (NEP) identified three NEP sub-scores:1) violence; 2) physical/social environment; 3) social cohesion (higher score = more favorable perception).

OBJECTIVE neighborhood characteristics were measured by geospatially-derived scores of walkability, transportation, and crime. Depression was defined by the revised Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD-R). We used linear-regression modeling to examine neighborhood measures and CESD-R associations. To investigate a subsequent connection with CVD risk, we examined relationships between CESD-R and CVD-associated cytokines in a population subset.

RESULTS: Participants (N = 99; mean age = 59.06; 99% AA) had a mean CESD-R score = 5.8(SD = 8.88). In adjusted models, CESD-R scores decreased by 0.20 units (p = 0.01) for every overall NEP unit-increase. Perceived physical/social environment (β = -0.34, p = 0.04) and social cohesion (β = -0.82, p = 0.01) were related to CESD-R while perceived violence was not (β = -0.28, p = 0.1). Of objective neighborhood environment measures (i.e. walk, transit, bike, personal crime, and property crime scores), only property crime score was associated with depression (β = 4.99, p < 0.03). In population subset (n = 42), higher CESD-R associated with higher IL-1β (β = 21.25, p < 0.01) and IL-18 (β = 0.006, p = 0.01).

CONCLUSION: Favorable neighborhood perceptions are related to lower depressive symptoms in a predominantly AA cohort from Washington, DC resource-limited communities. Neighborhood perceptions appear to be strongly associated with depressive symptoms compared to objective characteristics. Increasing CESD-R scores were related to higher pro-inflammatory markers. Improving neighborhood perceptions may be beneficial to psychological well-being and CV health for urban minority residents.


Language: en

depression; cardiovascular disease; inflammatory markers; Neighborhood environment; psychosocial health

