Abstract

Bicycle-sharing is regarded as a new mode of transportation with low-carbon and low-cost advantages, which could effectively alleviate traffic congestion. Understanding the factors and influence paths that affect users' willingness to adopt bicycle-sharing is of great importance. This study aims to investigate how users' environmental concern affects their willingness to adopt bicycle-sharing through the impacts of attitude, subjective norm, and perceived behavior control. The research model was constructed based on the theory of planned behavior model and validated by empirical data collected from 988 users in China utilizing structural equation modeling technique. The results show that users' environmental concern is positively and significantly related to their attitude (β = 0.593, p < 0.001), subjective norm (β = 0.358, p < 0.001), and perceived behavior control (β = 0.508, p < 0.001) toward adopting bicycle-sharing. In turn, users' attitude (β = 0.496, p < 0.001), subjective norm (β = 0.209, p < 0.001), and perceived behavior control (β = 0.206, p < 0.01) toward adopting bicycle-sharing all positively affect the intention to adopt bicycle-sharing. Based on these results, policy implications for improving the users' acceptance and usage rate of bicycle-sharing and suggestions for future research are discussed.

Language: en