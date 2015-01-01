SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Isaka A, Ichihara S, Kawasaki K, Hirose T. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00590-020-02741-z

32691166

BACKGROUND: Inappropriate treatment of growth plate injury may cause complications such as malunion or early arrest of the growth plate. Identification of intra-articular lesions is mandatory in patients with a growth plate injury of the distal tibia. Arthroscopic assessment is useful in identifying intra-articular injury. We report three cases of intra-articular growth plate injury of the distal tibia that were treated via internal fixation with arthroscopic assessment in our hospital.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: All three cases were performed pre- and postoperative arthroscopic assessment and open reduction and internal fixation with a cannulated cancellous screw (CCS; Meira, Japan). All patients were then examined for postoperative complications, functional recovery, at the end of the final follow-up consultation.

RESULTS: Intraoperatively, a small cartilage injury was found in the non-fracture area in two cases; the remaining case had a reversed cartilage fragment at the talus, which was arthroscopically removed.

CONCLUSIONS: Arthroscopic assessment followed by internal fixation is a useful minimally invasive method for the identification of intra-articular lesions such as osteochondral injury or free bodies.


Ankle arthroscopy; Distal tibia; Growth plate injury; Tillaux fracture

