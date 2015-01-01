|
Citation
|
Isaka A, Ichihara S, Kawasaki K, Hirose T. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32691166
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Inappropriate treatment of growth plate injury may cause complications such as malunion or early arrest of the growth plate. Identification of intra-articular lesions is mandatory in patients with a growth plate injury of the distal tibia. Arthroscopic assessment is useful in identifying intra-articular injury. We report three cases of intra-articular growth plate injury of the distal tibia that were treated via internal fixation with arthroscopic assessment in our hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ankle arthroscopy; Distal tibia; Growth plate injury; Tillaux fracture