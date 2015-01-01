|
Citation
Panesar B, Soni D, Khan MI, Bdair F, Holek M, Tahir T, Woo J, Khumalo N, Thabane L, Samaan Z. BMJ Open 2020; 10(7): e034694.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32690736
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behaviour remains a major public health challenge worldwide. Several countries have developed national suicide guidelines aimed at raising awareness of and preventing deaths by suicide. One of the interventions often mentioned in these national guidelines is the involvement of family members as a protective factor in suicide prevention. However, the level or type of family involvement required to reduce suicidal behaviour is not well understood. Thus, in this systematic review, we seek to determine the effectiveness of family-based interventions as a suicide prevention tool, by comparing suicide mortality rates between countries whose national suicide prevention guidelines include family-based interventions and those whose do not.
Language: en
Keywords
protocols & guidelines; suicide & self-harm; psychiatry