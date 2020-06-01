Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent trauma has lasting psychological impacts. Our institution's Community Violence Response Team (CVRT) offers mental health services to trauma victims. We characterized implementation and determined factors associated with utilization by pediatric survivors of interpersonal violence-related penetrating trauma.



METHODS: Analysis included survivors (0-21 years) of violent penetrating injury at our institution (2011-2017). Injury and demographic data were collected. Nonparametric regression models determined factors associated with utilization.



RESULTS: There was initial rapid uptake of CVRT (2011-2013) after which it plateaued, serving >80% of eligible patients (2017). White race and higher injury severity were associated with receipt and duration of services. In post-hoc analysis, race was found to be associated with continued treatment but not with initial consultation.



CONCLUSION: Successful implementation required three years, aiding >80% of patients. CVRT is a blueprint to strengthen existing violence intervention programs. Efforts should be made to ensure that barriers to providing care, including those related to race, are overcome.

