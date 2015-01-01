Abstract

In recent decades, there has been a decline in active school transportation (AST). Parents play an important role as the key decision-makers of children's AST, and there is a need of more knowledge about the decision-making process and parents' beliefs towards AST. The overall aim of this study was to explore parents' attitudes and beliefs towards AST in the northern part of Sweden. Twenty parents participated in semi-structured interviews, which was based on the theory of planned behaviour. Qualitative content analysis was used to analyse the interviews. The analysis yielded one main theme, "Parenting and active school transportation - making route choices in a changed landscape" and four subthemes, "Knowing that it is beneficial while struggling with daily life", "Considering barriers and solutions to enable AST", "Parenting is challenging and about balancing", and "Reflecting and contemplating about what we and others do". Winter conditions affect parents' decisions, and this needs to be considered when facilitating AST in these regions. Overall better health, increased physical activity, time spent outdoors, and free play were revealed as positive outcomes of AST. Decisions were also influenced by social norms and how the idea of parenting has changed through generations. The findings of this study are likely to be important when promoting AST.



Keywords: SR2S.

Language: en