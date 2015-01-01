Abstract

Emerging adult African American females are at increased risk for cannabis use disorders. Ecological models suggest that African Americans' increased risk for substance use disorders and associated adverse outcomes may result from chronic exposure to contextual disadvantages, such as living in economically deprived and disorganized communities. However levels of vulnerability for developing cannabis use disorders vary, even among residents of disadvantaged neighborhoods. Therefore, studies focused on within group differences are necessary. This study examined the relationship between frequency of marijuana use and perceived neighborhood disorder. The sample included 117 African American emerging adult females (Mage = 23.6 ± 3.4). After providing informed consent, participants completed a semi-structured interview that included the Neighborhood Environment Scale and a self-report measure of marijuana use. Additionally, participants provided a urine sample that was tested for the presence of psychoactive drugs. 46% tested positive for marijuana and 45% reported using marijuana in the past 30 days. 27% reported frequent/heavy use.



RESULTS from multinomial logistic regression analysis indicated a significant relationship between perceived neighborhood disorder and heavy marijuana use (AOR = 3.3; 95% CI = 1.06 - 10.29).



FINDINGS suggest African American emerging adult female residents of economically disadvantaged neighborhoods who appraise their environments as disorganized may be at heighten risk for problematic marijuana use and should be targeted for intervention. Moreover, the findings support the need for multi-systems interventions. As policy makers consider the legalization of marijuana, it is important that differences in marijuana use behaviors and negative outcomes across groups and contexts are taken into consideration.

Language: en