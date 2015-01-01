|
Citation
|
Walker CJ, Derlan Williams C, Cage J, DeLaney EN, Lozada FT, Spit for Science Working Group, Dick DM. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32697621
|
Abstract
|
Excessive alcohol use and problems during college is a major public health concern, and there are health disparities in patterns of drinking and alcohol-related illnesses based on ethnicity and race. Given the prevalence and disparities in excessive alcohol use and problems and associated negative impacts, it is important to examine potential protective factors such as dimensions of ethnic-racial identity (ERI). Thus, the current study examined how multiple dimensions of ERI were associated with alcohol use and alcohol use disorder (AUD) symptoms, and how these relations varied by individuals' ethnic-racial group among 1850 diverse emerging adults (M = 18.46, SD =.38).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emerging adults; alcohol problems; Ethnic-racial identity